PACE President: We must continue constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt welcomed the release of journalist Khadija Ismail and other known prisoners in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, speaking today at the opening of the PACE session in Strasbourg, P.Agramunt added that this is a positive step and a positive trend should continue.

"We must continue the constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan to assist the country to meet its obligations", - he concluded.