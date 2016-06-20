 Top
    Close photo mode

    PACE President: We must continue constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Pedro Agramunt spoke at the opening of the PACE session in Strasbourg

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt welcomed the release of journalist Khadija Ismail and other known prisoners in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, speaking today at the opening of the PACE session in Strasbourg, P.Agramunt added that this is a positive step and a positive trend should continue.

    "We must continue the constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan to assist the country to meet its obligations", - he concluded. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi