 Top
    Close photo mode

    PACE President to make working visit to Azerbaijan

    Anne Brasseur to discuss the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Council of Europe

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ PACE President Anne Brasseur will make a working visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing PACE press-service. During the visit  from 22 to 24 September she is due to meet the President of Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis and the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Justice. 

    PACE President wil discuss the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Council of Europe.

    Azerbaijan chairs the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe since May to November this year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi