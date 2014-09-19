PACE President to make working visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ PACE President Anne Brasseur will make a working visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing PACE press-service. During the visit from 22 to 24 September she is due to meet the President of Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis and the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Justice.

PACE President wil discuss the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Council of Europe.

Azerbaijan chairs the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe since May to November this year.