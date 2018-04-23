PACE President: Syria introduces chemical weapons threating humanity

© Report

Strasbourg. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Our most urgent task is to promote welfare of the world.

The Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Micheline Nicoletti said at the opening of PACE spring session in Strasbourg.

According to him, the peace is the essence of justice: "The peace is in danger, which means that justice is also in danger.

“As the UN Secretary-General said, in the case of a threat to peace, the issue must be resolved in accordance with the rule of international law."