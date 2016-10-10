PACE plenary session starts today in Strasbourg

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) starts today in Strasbourg.

Report informs referring to the PACE press service, during the session French President Francois Hollande, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach will deliver speech to the parlamentarians.

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland will answer the questions of the PACE deputies.

On October 11, as part of the PACE parliamentary session, will be held elections for judges of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Azerbaijan and Macedonia.

During the session, MPs will discuss situation in Turkey, Ukraine and a number of other issues.

PACE session ends on October 14.