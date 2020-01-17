PACE observation mission unveils date of its visit to Azerbaijan

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit Azerbaijan in connection with the elections to the Milli Majlis, Report says, citing the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov.

He said the PACE pre-election observation mission would arrive in Azerbaijan on January 21, and the visit will run until January 24. As part of the trip, the PACE delegation will hold several meetings with the Central Election Commission, parliamentary leadership, representatives of the opposition and ruling parties represented in the Parliament, various state bodies and members of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE. The primary purpose of the visit is to study the pre-election environment and assess the processes.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will take place on February 9.