PACE new co-rapporteur: "We plan to visit Azerbaijan"

Strasbourg. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "An official appeal will be addressed to the Azerbaijani government to clarify the date of the co-rapporteurs' visit to Baku by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee."

New PACE co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan Roger Gale told Western European Bureau of Report at today's meeting of the PACE Monitoring Committee.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government will be informed about form in which the co-rapporteurs will work from now on.