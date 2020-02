A Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) delegation, led by Frank Schwabe, will travel to Azerbaijan to observe the conduct of the early parliamentary elections on February 9, alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Report says, citing the press service of PACE, that a joint press conference is scheduled in Baku on Monday, February 10, with the place and time yet to be confirmed.