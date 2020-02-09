​PACE delegation begins observing elections in Azerbaijan

PACE observers are visiting Baku.

The delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has begun observing the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, German MP Frank Schwabe is leading the observation mission of 32 PACE members.

PACE observers monitored the preparations for the opening of the polling stations in Baku and then continued to follow the voting process.

A co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan, Stefan Schennach is also part of the observation mission.

He first familiarized himself with the opening of polling station No. 18 of the II Narimanov constituency No. 20 and the beginning of the voting there.

PACE observers, the OSCE/ODIHR and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will hold a joint press conference on February 10.