PACE delegation arrives in Baku

Azerbaijan will hold the snap parliamentary elections on February 9. In this connection, observers from different countries visit Baku to monitor the voting process.

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has arrived in Baku to observe the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on February 9. According to Report, German MP Frank Schwabe leads the delegation.

The PACE mission will monitor the voting process together with observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

A joint press conference is due on February 10.