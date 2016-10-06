PACE Committee recommends a candidate for ECHR judge from Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Committee on the Election of Judges to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recommended Latif Huseynov as a candidate for the post of judge to the ECHR from Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the PACE press service.

Candidates for the post of judge to the ECHR from Azerbaijan were discussed at the committee meeting in Paris on 29-30 September.

Initially, the Azerbaijani side has put forward three candidates for the post: Kamala Abiyeva, Latif Huseynov and Rovshan Ismayilov.

According to the results of discussions, the committee recommended with an overwhelming majority, the candidature of L. Huseynov as "the most qualified candidate."

It is expected that the selection of judges to the ECHR will take place in the framework of the PACE plenary session on October 10-14.