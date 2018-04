Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ PACE co-rapporteurs Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD) will visit Azerbaijan on January 12, Report was told by the PACE press-service.

PACE co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, will visit the country to further assess the honouring of its obligations and commitments to the Council of Europe.

The visit will end on January 14.