PACE co-rapporteurs concerned about Armenian prime minister’s call

The Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) expressed concern over the appeal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan to take control of the court.

French bureau of Report informs that co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Yuliya Lovochkina (Ukraine) and Andrej Šircelj (Slovenia) stated that the unquestioned independence of the judiciary and the interference of political actors were inadmissible.

"Political partners should avoid the acts and statements that can be considered as pressure on the legislature," the co-rapporteurs have advised to Armenia.

Notably, Nikol Pashinyan called on the citizens of the country to take control of the court's entrance after the judge ordered the release from jail of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan on 19 May.