PACE co-rapporteur: Satisfied with dialogue demonstrated by Azerbaijani authorities

Strasbourg.10 October. REPORT.AZ/ “I am satisfied with dialogue demonstrated by Azerbaijani authorities during monitoring”.

France bureau of Report News Agency informs co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach said.

According to him, report features that PACE welcomes introduction of new procedure for selection of judges in Azerbaijan based on which 60% of the sitting judges have been re-selected.

“The recommendations contained in the report include ensuring full independence of the judiciary, amending the legal framework on the functioning and financing of civil society in order to bring it into full compliance with Council of Europe standards, set up a juvenile justice system and etc. In this regard, we were satisfied with dialogue demonstrated by Azerbaijani authorities and shown initiatives to pursue the reforms in field of human rights and legislation.”

The discussion of the report titled “The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan” included in the agenda of PACE autumn session started in Strasbourg, October 9.

The discussion of report prepared by co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda is planned for October 11.

Vusala Ismetqizi