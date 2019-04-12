PACE adopts resolution on social media

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has adopted resolution "Social media: the founder of social networks or the threat to human rights".

Western European bureau of Report informs that, according to the resolution, along with the creation of social links, observation of discussions of political and other issues, the role in the development of democracy, social media can harm human rights and the activities of democratic institutions if used too much.

The resolution calls on the government agencies and Internet-based organizations to work together to collaborate on freedom of information and improve its quality.

PACE urged member-states to ratify the Convention of the Council of Europe on the Protection of Personal Data of Citizens.