PA official comments on Bundestag resolution

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Adoption of the resolution at Bundestag regarding recognition 'of Armenian genocide' represents double standards'.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, said responding to the questions of reporters on the resolution, adopted by Bundestag in regard with 1915 events in Ottoman Empire.

According to him, the German parliament unanimously adopts such a decision without conducting research, analysis, without considering the archives: 'I believe that such steps lead to further escalation of the international situation. They don't serve establishment of peace and stability'.

N.Mammadov said that the events of a hundred years ago must be studied by historians.