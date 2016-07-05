OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopts the draft of Tbilisi Declaration

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) has adopted the draft of the Tbilisi Declaration. Report informs, in support of the document voted 122 deputies, 6 against, and 7 abstained.

More than 700 delegates from 57 countries at the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the OSCE in Tbilisi on July 1-5 have discussed the issues of global migration, economic cooperation and security challenges in the field of human rights.

The session was held in Georgia for the first time.