 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE PA VP appointed chairman of Romania-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group

    Romanian Parliament approved new members of Azerbaijan friendship group
    © Report.az

    Bucharest. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliament of Romania has approved new members of friendship group with Azerbaijan.

    The Eastern European bureau of Report News Agency informs, Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group includes members of both Senate and Chamber of Deputies of Romanian Parliament. The group includes 10 lawmakers of all political parties represented in the parliament.

    Vice-President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Paul Victor Dobre will chair the Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. P.Dobre was elected as vice-president for one-year term in 25th session of OSCA PA held in Georgia last year.

    65-year-old engineer, P.Dobre is a member of Romanian National-Liberal Party (PNL) and member of Chamber of Deputies since 2000.

    Notably, last parliamentary elections in Romania were held on December 11, 2016. The lawmaker Iulian Iancu was previous chairman of Romania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi