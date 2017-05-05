 Top
    OSCE PA President plans to visit Azerbaijan in autumn

    Christine Muttonen will visit Azerbaijan most likely after the assembly’s summer session

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) Christine Muttonen will visit Azerbaijan after the summer session of the assembly, most likely in fall.

    Report informs, Milli Majlis Vice-speaker Bahar Muradova told reporters.

    According to her, arrival of C. Muttonen was expected before the session, however this was not possible. According to B. Muradova, work is currently underway on determining the visit date.

    Notably, summer session of the OSCE PA will be held in Minsk, July 5-9.

