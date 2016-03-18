Top

OSCE PA President, Human Hights Chair welcomes Azerbaijan's pardon

Kanerva: We will continue to encourage Azerbaijan to fulfill its OSCE commitments and I look forward to future constructive dialogue and progress

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva (MP, Finland) and the Chairperson of the OSCE PA Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions, Isabel Santos (MP, Portugal), today welcomed the release of 148 individuals serving jail terms in Azerbaijan following a pardon decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs citing the OSCE PA press service.

The group includes human rights defenders, activists, journalists and members of political parties.

“I welcome this ethical decision by President Aliyev to release such a wide range of people. This is a decision that the international community, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, has long hoped for and long urged. We will continue to encourage Azerbaijan to fulfill its OSCE commitments and I look forward to future constructive dialogue and progress,” President Kanerva said.

