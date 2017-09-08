OSCE PA President: Conflict resolution in OSCE area is of great importance

© Report / Firi Salim

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm happy to be in Baku. This is my first visit to this city. OSCE PA has good working relations with Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, the chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Muttonen told journalists.

Commenting on the role of the OSCE PA in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, K. Muttonen said: "I am sure that there will be discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement at the OSCE PA sessions. The parliamentarians discuss important issues for their country. The OSCE PA is a platform for discussing various topics”.

“Conflict resolution in OSCE area is of great importance. Special Representative of theOSCE PA for the South Caucasus Christian Vigenin is very active in the search for solutions to this issue, "the OSCE PA President noted, stressing that peace can only be established through dialogue.

C. Muttonen added that after this visit, further visits are possible, during which she can visit the regions near the contact line of the troops: "This is not envisaged within the framework of this visit”.