OSCE PA members to observe elections in Azerbaijan

Upon the invitation of the Azerbaijani authorities, OSCE PA will send a delegation of more than 60 observers to monitor the snap parliamentary elections on February 9.

Report informs, citing the OSCE PA press service, that the delegation will monitor elections in Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan.

The OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office has appointed Artur Gerasymov (MP, Ukraine) as Special Coordinator for the OSCE short-term observer mission. Elona Hoxha-Gjebrea (MP, Albania) will head the OSCE PA delegation.

