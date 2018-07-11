OSCE PA annual session participants call on Minsk group co-chairs to take additional steps to settle Karabakh conflict

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ / The participants of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) session expressed their regret over the lack of progress towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, calls on Minsk group co-chairs to take additional steps.

Report informs, this is stated in the Berlin Declaration adopted following the results of 27th annual session of the OSCE PA.

The session also called on the parties to take "additional measures to reduce tension on the line of contact and engage without further delay in substantive negotiations with a view to finding the earliest possible".

“Recognizing that the current geopolitical landscape and state of global tensions underline the urgency of fully implementing OSCE commitments, particularly in the dimension of political affairs and security, as well as renewed efforts to resolve the conflict in and around Ukraine, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the conflict in Georgia, and the Transnistrian conflict in the Republic of Moldova, which continue to pose serious threats to security and stability in the OSCE area”, the document said.