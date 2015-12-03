Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 22nd OSCE Ministerial Council starts in Belgrade, gathering some 40 Foreign Affairs Ministers and a number of high-level diplomats from across the OSCE region, Report informs.

The meeting is being held at the invitation of the 2015 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Serbia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić. It started by opening address of Serbia Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić, Chairperson-in-Office Ivica Dačić.

Foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov participates at the Ministerial Council.

The foreign ministers will discuss the crisis in and around Ukraine, migration, terrorism and other common challenges within and beyond the OSCE area, as well as ways to rebuild consensus on European security as a common project. The Council will set the course for the future work of the organization with Germany taking up the Chairmanship from 1 January 2016.

The Ministerial Council is the central decision-making and governing body of the OSCE. The meeting, held annually, provides foreign ministers and more than 70 delegations of OSCE participating States, partner countries and several international organizations an opportunity to review and assess the Organization's activities during the past year and offer national viewpoints on security matters.