OSCE chairmanship passes to Germany

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ Since January 1, the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was transferred from Serbia to Germany.

Report informs, Germany will chair the organization in 2016.

Replace of the chairmanship takes place each year on a rotating basis.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced the priorities of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OSCE on December 3 in Belgrade.

He noted the need to work in three main areas: responding to crises, strengthening the Secretariat, field missions and institutions, enhancing security.