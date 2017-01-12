OSCE Chairman: There is no military solution to conflicts in OSCE area

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no military solution to the conflicts in OSCE area".

Report informs,it was stated by the OSCE chairman, Foreign Minister of Austria Sebastian Kurz, representing the priorities of Austria's presidency in organization in 2017 at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

He noted the importance of dialogue to solve the conflict by political means.

S. Kurz also noted that the Austrian presidency of the OSCE this year will also seek to promote media freedom, religious tolerance, strengthening of cooperation within the organization, etc.

Austrian Foreign Minister also urged all OSCE countries to support these efforts.