Organization of Khojaly mothers may be created in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year we held a presentation of the book 'The Children that Did Not Grow Up' in the Bosnian language in Bosnia. The event was attended by those women, who attained the world recognition of the Srebrenica genocide. At that time, they expressed their wish to come to Azerbaijan. Naturally, we welcomed their initiative. The Srebrenica mothers who came to Baku promised to provide assistance in bringing the realities of the Khojaly genocide, as our common grief, to the attention of the world community," chairman of the Parliament Journalists Union (PJB) Elshad Eyvazli said while meeting with the delegation of the Bosnia and Herzegovina's Srebrenica Mothers Association, according to Report.

"They also have definite projects raising the problems before the world. I am sure that a great deal of work will be done and events held. Their visit to our country and support to us during the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide is a message to the world community. The Khojaly genocide is the grief not only of Azerbaijanis and Turks but also of the entire world. I am sure that significant works will be done in this direction," he said.

Eyvazli noted that the organization of Khojaly mothers similar to the Srebrenica mothers may be created in Azerbaijan: "They proposed creating an organization of women from Khojaly. This initiative has been discussed. I believe that such an organization will be created in the near future."