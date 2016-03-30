​Opening of a direct flights between Azerbaijan and Egypt agreed

Cairo. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and Egypt's relations are at a good level. These relations reached a peak in 2011, but unfortunately, after that, due to some well-known events development of them went down."

Report informs, an adviser of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Egyptç Rafael Bagirov told at a meeting with a group of Azerbaijani reporters.

According to him, after Egypt's presidential and parliamentary elections, country formed a government, which now is working on organization of bilateral visits: Cairo is to host a forum named Africa 2016 in April. "It involves presidents and prime ministers of many countries around the world. Media spread information that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also had been sent an invitation to take part in this event, but we cannot confirm his participation yet. It will be known close to the event."

Speaking about economic cooperation, Bagirov said that the intergovernmental commission had been established between the two countries and its 1st meeting was to be held in Cairo this year: "The co-chairman from the Egyptian side is the Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, the Azerbaijani side's co-chairman is Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev. Currently, we are working on the documents to be signed during the meeting."

Bagirov also said that the two countries agreed to open a direct flight, which would be carried out by the Egyptian airline.

Embassy's adviser also spoke about activities of the Embassy and the Azerbaijani Diaspora: "Egypt is home to few Azerbaijanis, about 40 people are mostly students and those who got married the Egyptians. The Azerbaijani school also operates under the embassy. There Egyptians study the Azerbaijani language and culture. There are departments in Egyptian Ain Shams University and Cairo University where students learn Azerbaijan. In addition, the Azerbaijani Embassy is one of the most active diplomatic missions, cooperating with the media. In articles we speak about Azerbaijan and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We also help the Egyptian journalists, who want to make a report about Nagorno-Karabakh."