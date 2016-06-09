One of the dead in Tel Aviv attack immigrated to Israel from Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ One of the victims of the terrorist attack in the heart of Tel Aviv had moved to Israel from Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the with reference to Izrus, 32-year old Mila Mishieva, who died in the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, immigrated to Israel from Azerbaijan 25 years ago with her parents.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow at Ashkelon.

Notably, last night in the center of Tel Aviv, armed men opened a fire on people.

The attack left four people dead, at least four people were injured. Police arrested 2 attackers, one of whom brought with injuries to the hospital.