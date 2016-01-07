One more country to open embassy to Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Costa Rica plans to open an embassy to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica in its addressed verbal note expressed its intention to open a resident Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2016.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in its response note welcomed the decision of the Republic of Costa Rica and stressed that the functioning of Embassy would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.