​OIC Summit will be held in November in Pakistan

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Pakistani capital of Islamabad on November 11. Report informs, this decision was made by the Pakistani Government.

The event is to bring together the Heads of State and Government of the OIC member countries. The invitation to the summit was sent to the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

The President Mamnoon Hussain would inaugurate the summit.

The Summit will be preceded on 9-10 November, 2015 by meetings of the General Assembly and the Executive Committee of COMSTECH.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an international organization of Islamic countries, which was founded on September 25, 1969 at the conference of heads of Muslim states in Rabat. The OIC includes 57 countries, including Azerbaijan.