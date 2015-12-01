Ogtay Asadov to visit Kazakhstan

Baku. 1 December.REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary Delegation led by Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (MM) will visit Astana city, capital of Kazakhstan on December 2 in order to attend next, 6th plenary session of TurkPA Assembly Council and organization.

Report informs referring to Milli Majlis press service, delegation consists of Ahliman Amiraslanov, Committee Chairman of Milli Majlis, MPs - Chingiz Ganizadeh, Ilham Aliyev, Sadagat Valiyeva, Sevinj Huseynova, Safa Mirzayev, Head of Parliamentary Apparatus and other officials.

Reports on results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship to the organization, annual activity of TurkPA Secretary will be heard in Council meeting of the organization and other organizational issues will be considered. In TurkPA's Sixth Plenary Session, lectures on elections held in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will be heard, non-binding resolutions of organization commissions will be considered. At the end of the meeting Astana Declaration to be inked.

Ogtay Asadov will make speeches regarding activity during the period of Azerbaijani chairmanship, cooperation in the field of information and media among member states and other issues in agenda.

A number of meetings of Milli Majlis Chairman with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and heads of delegations attending event considered.

Visit will end on December 4.