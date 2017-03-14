Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Paris

© Azertag.az

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Paris.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Army Museum in the Veterans Square in the French capital.

The head of state was greeted by French Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Forestry and the French government spokesman Stefan Le Fol.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev in the Veterans Square.

National anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the French Republic were played.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the guard of honor.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

French Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Forestry and the French government spokesman Stefan Le Fol met with members of the Azerbaijani delegation.