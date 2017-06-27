Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Warsaw

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Warsaw.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Presidential Palace.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with national flags of Azerbaijan and Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

Polish state and government officials were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Andrzej Duda.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Poland were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted Polish soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Poland and members of Warsaw City Council.