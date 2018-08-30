Official visit of Georgian PM to Azerbaijan starts

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze to Azerbaijan has started.

Report informs, the head of government will meet with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, Speaker of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov and other officials.

The meeting will discuss the current state of relations between the two countries in the fields of transport, energy, trade, economy, culture and humanitarian spheres and prospects for further development. The parties will also consider the possibility of deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It was emphasized that special attention would be paid to the growing potential of cooperation of the economic field.

Notably, it is M. Bakhtadze’s first visit to Azerbaijan as the Prime Minister of Georgia.