Official seeing-off ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Rome

An official seeing-off ceremony took place for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in the Italian Republic for a state visit.

AzerTag reports that a ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani and Italian presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev was presented with a photo album, including photos taken during his state visit to Italy.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella.

