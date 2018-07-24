Official representative of UNESCO: First lady of Azerbaijan has unquestionable authority in UNESCO

© Report

Paris. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / "The main reason why I highly appreciate Azerbaijan state is related to the ability to mobilize forces and decide its fate independently", Report was told by Ambassador of UNESCO, doctor of political sciences of the Center for Diplomacy and Strategic Studies, Paris, Zair Aziz.

"Azerbaijan has managed to build relations with this organization at a very high level since its membership in UNESCO. Your Ambassador to UNESCO does not restrict activities to the development of cooperation only with this structure. He seeks to build excellent relations with all the member countries of UNESCO. The peace of the Azerbaijani leadership and, in particular, the first lady of Azerbaijan is the pride of Your country. First lady of Azerbaijan has unquestionable authority in UNESСO, who received several honorary degrees," - said the representative of UNESCO