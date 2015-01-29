Number of visas issued to Azerbaijani citizens by Embassy of France increased

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ More that 18 thousands visas has been issued by the Embassy of France to Azerbaijan last year. The number of issued visas was 66% higher comparing with 2013, the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Meunier told in an interview with Report news agency.

'Our policy towards Azerbaijan in receiving visa is to open our borders. According to the statistics, last summer we have increased the number of visa issued to Azerbaijanis travelling to Europe'. The Ambassador linked that with opening TLS service which aimed to facilitate visa application process and visa facilitation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the EU.

'Of course countries would like to protect themselves against terrorism and we are doing the same today. We don’t see Azerbaijan as such threat, so I don’t think that there will be restrictive measures against Azerbaijan. But we should be careful', French Ambassador stated commenting the possibility of strengthening of security measures on Schengen area borders after terror attacks in Paris.