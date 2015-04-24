 Top
    Novruz Mammadov: Victory in Çanakkale Battle opened a new stage for Turkish people

    The event on 100th anniversary of Çanakkale victory will be held in Turkey at international level

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The victory in Çanakkale Battle gave the Turkish people rise to a new stage." 

    Report informs, theDeputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of Department of Foreign Relations of Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (PA), Novruz Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page.

    Today, the event devoted the 100th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory will be held in Turkey at the international level.

