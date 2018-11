© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov is to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Report informs that he will attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held on November 2 in Astana.

Novruz Mammadov, appointed prime minister in April this year, will attend the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of States as a prime minister for the first time.