Novruz Mammadov: "The West uses democracy and human rights to put pressure on other nations"

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The very complex situation has emerged in the system of international relations in the new millennium".

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, head of the foreign relations department made this statement in his interview to Caucasus International in Istanbul.

Dr. Mammadav draws attention to the double standards and pursuit of national interests by major powers, under the guise of advocating for democracy and human rights.: "following the collapse of the USSR, the perseverance of a single pole, embodied by the West, gave great hope to many. There were expectations that the processes would flow smoothly, that problems would be resolved and potential conflicts disentangled not through warfare, but through negotiation and compromise, in compliance with the norms and principles of international law. Yet the West, despite becoming the dominant force, made no effort to harmonize or pacify the system of international relations. On the contrary, facing no serious competition, the West opted to ensure its self-interests completely – to secure total control over the human and natural resources of the entire world."

"Military force was relegated – killing people with bullets is now considered an international crime. The mechanisms for influence have adapted to the new realities; becoming more delicate, intricate and ‘civilized’'', says Deputy Head of Administration. Now, the human factor is underlined and various interventions are justified on humanitarian reasons. The West uses democracy and human rights to put pressure on other nations. There has even been a move to take the issue of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender marriage into the human rights domain".

''The outcome is obvious'', underlines Dr. Mammadov, "the West, having become a dominant force, bears responsibility for the problems that have emerged in different parts of the world, those which at times have global ramifications.'' The failure of the West to remedy these problems, its reluctance to interfere in some cases, while serving as a root cause of the processes in other cases, as well as the broadening of interstate geopolitical and geoeconomic struggles and territorial conflicts show that contrary to the declaration of Francis Fukuyama, the world has not reached 'the end of history'. Instead, it has just entered a more intense and perilous phase. Suffice to say that if during the Cold War there had been around ten countries consumed by tensions, today the number of troubled areas is around fifty.

According to Dr. Mammadov, the most thought-provoking aspect, against this background, is that at the outset of the 21st century, as societies mature, such problematic developments await resolution. It should be the case that as people and society evolves conflicts, contradictions and problems decrease. The reality, however, indicates the contrary. This is not promising for the future development of the international community".