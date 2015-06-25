 Top
    Novruz Mammadov: Such a position displayed by Council of Europe questions Azerbaijan’s future membership in this organization

    PACE demonstrates that the international law is of no significance

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Along with some bodies of the European Union, PACE also demonstrates that international law is of no significance and the principle of “we want everything our way” prevails."

    Report informs, Deputy Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Head of Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page.

    PA official noted that position of these bodies on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a vivid example: "This is another example of double standards. Regrettably, those in Europe still fail to realize where such policy leads and what the outcome could be. Such a position displayed by the Council of Europe questions Azerbaijan’s future membership in this organization."

