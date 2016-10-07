Novruz Mammadov: Despite crisis, 75% GDP in the South Caucasus accounts for Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "When Azerbaijan gained its independence, the country was in a difficult state. However, with an advent of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the country truly was saved."

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Novruz Mammadov said addressing conference "Role of Azerbaijan in global and regional arena: realities and prospects".

He noted that today, we see the development of social and economic life in Azerbaijan. According to him, GDP has increased and unemployment reduced in the country: "Today, despite crisis, 75% of total GDP in the South Caucasus accounts for Azerbaijan. Credit outlook of Azerbaijan from different rating agencies is high. The country is also conducting the steps of turning oil capital into human resources."

Then N. Mammadov listed successes of Azerbaijan achieved over the years of independence, such as the launching of Azerbaijan's first satellite into space, as well as the country's election as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council, the country's presidency in the EU Council of Ministers, Azerbaijan's accession to the Non-Aligned Movement.

He noted that the regional associations where Azerbaijan participates, such as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey contribute to the development of regional and global cooperation. Deputy head of the Presidential Administration said that Azerbaijan as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) also attaches great importance to developing relations with the European countries.

In his speech, N. Mammadov stressed the importance of regional energy and transport projects connecting the East and West.

He also noted holding of events in Azerbaijan dedicated to inter-religious and Intercultural Dialogue, as well as conducting influential sports events in Baku.