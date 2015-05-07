Novruz Mammadov: Campaigners against Azerbaijan will achieve nothing

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ " Campaigning "black PR" against the strongly developing state that has become a leader in the region and is taking steps towards democracy, doesn't bring honor to those, who deal with it".

Report informs that deputy head of the presidential Administrationı, the head of Foreign Relations Department , Novruz Mammadov said it while commenting on the campaign against Azerbaijan from the west on the eve of the first European Games.

N.Mammadov said that, such campaigns will not give any result: "They are just nonsense. We are sure of our people, ourselves. Because people can understand the nature of these processes. They will not be able to get anything of these steps. It is one of the steps taken to carry out geopolitical interests that are extremely used in the world. used extreme geopolitical interests in the world to carry out one of the steps. Azerbaijan has independent foreign policy course and it is cooperating with all countries by means of this course. Azerbaijan will not use other options."