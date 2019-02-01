Next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement due in Baku in February

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next round of talks on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will be held in Baku in mid-February.

Report informs citing Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas that the main topics of the talks will be trade and politics. "The previous round, as you know, was held in Brussels on January 21-22 on the same topics. You can consider them successful," he said.

The ambassador stressed that the parties are now discussing the exact date of the next round of negotiations.