Next meeting on legal status of the Caspian Sea scheduled for October

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Ad Hoc Group on the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian states is scheduled for October in Tehran.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters.

According to him, exact date of the meeting is still being agreed upon by the parties.

The deputy minister did not rule out that the issue of holding a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian countries before the end of this year could again be on the agenda: "However, all these issues are still at the stage of discussion. The holding of summit will depend on how the process will go. If meetings of the working group and the ministerial meeting are held and we see that there are cardinal changes and rapprochement on the remaining open issues, then, perhaps, a decision will be made to hold the summit, he added.