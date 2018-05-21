Next meeting of Working group on Caspian Sea legal status to be held in Astana on May 21-24

© Report

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Special Working Group on preparing the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be held on May 21-24 in Astana, Kazakhstan, at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states, Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that in this connection, the delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, the head of the Special Working Group from Azerbaijani side, Deputy Foreign Minister, is on a visit to Astana.

During the meeting, along with the draft convention, other documents relating to the fifth summit of the Caspian littoral states will be discussed.

It is also planned to hold bilateral political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.