Next meeting of special working group on Caspian legal status will be held in Turkmenistan

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 48th meeting of the special working group for drafting a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states has today ended in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a communiqué was adopted at the meeting.

The event was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan led by Khalaf Khalafov, Iran led by Ebrahim Rahimpour, Kazakhstan led by Zulfiya Amanjolova, Russia led by Igor Bratchikov and Turkmenistan led by Murad Atajanov.

Addressing the event, Deputy FM of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov emphasized that the main agreements achieved by heads of states and ministers of foreign affairs of the Caspian states paved the way for the substantial convergence of positions and tangible results.

He noted that holding next summit on the completion of agreements on all main principles of the draft convention must serve the purpose of laying comprehensive legal foundation for the future mutual activity and cooperation of the Caspian states.

The meeting participants discussed and agreed on provisions on determination of the sovereignty, jurisdiction, security, territorial waters and fishing zones, methodology for definition of the main lines, division of the sea bottom and earth's interior, passing of ship through territorial waters, as well as laying cables and pipelines.

The delegations thanked the Azerbaijani government for the excellent organization of the event.

The next meeting of the special working group will be held in Turkmenistan.