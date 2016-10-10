 Top
    Newly appointed Turkish Ambassador arrives in Baku

    Ambassador will start diplomatic activity after presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Incoming Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral has arrived in Baku.

    Report informs, Turkish ambassador will start his diplomatic activity in the country after presenting his credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    In this post Erkan Özoral will replace Ismail Alper Coşkun, who will continue his office in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Notably, E.Özoral previously worked in Baku as the Deputy Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hulusi Kılıç.

