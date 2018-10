Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Secretary General of GUAM Altay Efendiyev will assume his duties from 1 January 2016.

Report informs referring to the press service of GUAM, the Azerbaijani diplomat appointed to this position for four years.

Decision to appoint A. Efendiyev as Secretary-General of GUAM were taken during the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the GUAM on May 15 in Bratislava.