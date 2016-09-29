 Top
    Newly appointed Iranian Ambassador arrives in Baku

    Ambassador will take office after presenting his credentials to President of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh has today arrived in Baku.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the ambassador takes office after presenting his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Javad Jahangirzadeh is the Azerbaijani by nationality, earlier was a member of the Iranian parliament on Urmia. At the post he will replace Ambassador Mohsen Pak Aayeen who had recently completed his diplomatic mission in Baku.

